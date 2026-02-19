16-year-old girl raped by 3 accused in Hyderabad
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three accused—two of them minors and a third person named Imran—in Hyderabad's Chengicherla area on February 16.
The assault followed a period of contact after the victim met one of the accused at Charminar while shopping.
On the day of the crime, she was taken to a flat, forced to drink alcohol, and then assaulted after being threatened with a knife.
One minor suspect still at large
The victim's mother reported her missing on February 17 after she left for school on February 16 and did not return home.
Police found and rescued her from Chengicherla a day later; she is currently in critical condition at the hospital.
Imran—who already faces multiple criminal cases—and one minor have been arrested and brought before court, while another minor suspect is still missing as investigations continue.