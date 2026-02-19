16-year-old girl raped by 3 accused in Hyderabad India Feb 19, 2026

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three accused—two of them minors and a third person named Imran—in Hyderabad's Chengicherla area on February 16.

The assault followed a period of contact after the victim met one of the accused at Charminar while shopping.

On the day of the crime, she was taken to a flat, forced to drink alcohol, and then assaulted after being threatened with a knife.