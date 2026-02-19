16-year-old girl raped by 3 people, including 2 minors

One of the accused knew the girl

The girl had met one of the minors during a shopping trip earlier this month, exchanged numbers, and agreed to meet again.

On February 16, he and his friends took her by auto-rickshaw to Chengicherla where the assault happened.

Police rescued her two days later.

Two suspects—including Imran, who already has multiple criminal cases—are now in custody; one minor is still on the run.