16-year-old girl raped by 3 people, including 2 minors
India
A 16-year-old girl in Hyderabad was allegedly raped by three people, including two minors, after being threatened with a knife and forced to drink alcohol on February 16.
She went missing after school, prompting her mother to file a complaint.
One of the accused knew the girl
The girl had met one of the minors during a shopping trip earlier this month, exchanged numbers, and agreed to meet again.
On February 16, he and his friends took her by auto-rickshaw to Chengicherla where the assault happened.
Police rescued her two days later.
Two suspects—including Imran, who already has multiple criminal cases—are now in custody; one minor is still on the run.