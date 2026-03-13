170 Indians cross into Armenia from Iran amid West Asia tensions

Armenia helps Indians get home safely

This movement was facilitated by the Indian Embassy in Tehran and the Ministry of External Affairs; earlier evacuation efforts under 'Operation Sindhu' had helped more than 4,400 Indians leave the conflict zone.

Fewer distress calls now suggest panic is easing among those still there.

Armenia has stepped up big time, not just for Indians but for citizens from 46 countries, helping people get home safely.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top officials are working on keeping energy trade steady as the region's troubles threaten India's fuel supplies.