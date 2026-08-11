18 shortlisted for Ram Temple CEO post; interviews begin today 

The interview process will be conducted at the Ram temple's pilgrim facilitation center behind closed doors. If not completed on Tuesday, it may continue on Wednesday.

They will be interviewed by a panel comprising former justice Pramod Kohli, lieutenant general (retired) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and scientist Suresh Haware, among others.

Each candidate had shared their arrival schedule with the trust and were picked up from Ayodhya airport by separate vehicles to their accommodation spots.