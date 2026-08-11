18 shortlisted for Ram Temple CEO post; interviews begin today
What's the story
Eighteen candidates have been shortlisted for the position of the first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The shortlist was made from a pool of 5,200 applicants. The decision to appoint a full-time CEO comes after allegations of embezzlement of donation funds. A senior trust official said all 18 shortlisted candidates reached Ayodhya late on Monday and are staying at different locations suggested by the trust.
Interview process
Candidates arrive in Ayodhya
The interview process will be conducted at the Ram temple's pilgrim facilitation center behind closed doors. If not completed on Tuesday, it may continue on Wednesday.
They will be interviewed by a panel comprising former justice Pramod Kohli, lieutenant general (retired) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and scientist Suresh Haware, among others.
Each candidate had shared their arrival schedule with the trust and were picked up from Ayodhya airport by separate vehicles to their accommodation spots.
Selection committee
Selection committee and process
The panel will shortlist three names from the 18 candidates, who include former bureaucrats and former senior position holders of temples in South India, for final consideration by the trust.
Out of the 18 applicants, it will zero in on three names for the trust to make the final call.
The trust has emphasized that this is an autonomous appointment with no government interference.
Job description
Responsibilities of the new appointee
The CEO will be responsible for the administration and management of the Ram temple's affairs.
They will report directly to the trust's general secretary and discharge all statutory, administrative, and financial responsibilities.
The appointee will also develop systems, procedures, and operational practices suited to the organization.
The selected candidate must be a practicing Hindu and strictly follow Hindu traditions and guidelines and be a pure vegetarian.
Interim leadership
Interim general secretary Krishna Mohan likely to continue
Until the new CEO is appointed, Krishna Mohan is likely to continue as the interim general secretary of the trust.
Mohan was appointed after Champat Rai resigned over embezzlement allegations.
The vacancy had reportedly led to a push from both the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for their own candidate for the position.