Ram Mandir Trust shortlists 18 candidates for CEO position
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust that oversees the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has shortlisted 18 candidates for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position. The selection comes after over 5,300 applications were received. The candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and Wednesday by a panel including former Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and scientist Suresh Haware, former chairman of the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust.
Role responsibilities
The new CEO will oversee the temple's administration and management
The new CEO will oversee the temple's administration and management. This comes as temple staff and authorities are under investigation for alleged donation embezzlement.
The candidate must be a practicing Hindu, follow Hindu traditions strictly, be a pure vegetarian, and a strict teetotaller.
The age limit for applicants is between 50 and 70 years.
Investigation aftermath
Decision to appoint a CEO was taken after embezzlement allegations
The decision to appoint a CEO was taken after embezzlement allegations surfaced in early June.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 to probe these allegations.
The SIT submitted a preliminary report on June 23, leading to an FIR being filed on June 25.
Eight people have been arrested in connection with this case.
Evidence uncovered
Trust has now narrowed down its CEO selection process
During the investigation, police recovered a significant amount of cash from several accused. The highest recovery was ₹20.39 lakh from Avinash Shukla, along with gold, silver, and foreign currency.
The trust has now narrowed down its CEO selection process to these 18 candidates amid ongoing investigations into alleged embezzlement of temple donations.