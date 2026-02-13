19-year-old girl books 17-year-old boy for refusing relationship

Sania still missing, police searching for her

Sania had reportedly proposed to the boy and, when he refused, threatened self-harm and kidnapped him to pressure him into a relationship.

After hearing their son's story, his family filed a police complaint this week.

An FIR has now been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual harassment of a minor, and for kidnapping under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As of February 13, 2026, Sania is still missing and police are actively searching for her.