19-year-old girl books 17-year-old boy for refusing relationship
In Mumbai, a 19-year-old woman named Sania has been booked under the POCSO Act after allegedly luring a 17-year-old boy to her house, forcing him into sexual acts, and threatening him if he spoke out.
The incident happened last year but only came to light recently when the boy finally shared what happened with his family.
Sania still missing, police searching for her
Sania had reportedly proposed to the boy and, when he refused, threatened self-harm and kidnapped him to pressure him into a relationship.
After hearing their son's story, his family filed a police complaint this week.
An FIR has now been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual harassment of a minor, and for kidnapping under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
As of February 13, 2026, Sania is still missing and police are actively searching for her.