2 Japanese tourists missing in Jaipur since February 7
India
Two Japanese men visiting Jaipur from New Delhi have gone missing since February 7.
After checking into their hotel, they took a taxi to a restaurant in Ashok Nagar but never returned to the car or their hotel that night.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage
The taxi driver waited for them till the morning of February 8 but lodged a missing-person complaint on February 9.
Police confirmed they're reviewing CCTV footage and continuing the search, and said the SHO provided details on the timeline, the hotel and the taxi-driver's complaint.