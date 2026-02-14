20-34 injured as bus falls off road in Odisha
India
A bus accident in Odisha's Gajapati district on Saturday left 34 people hurt, including two with serious injuries, according to one report; PTI put the toll at 20.
The driver reportedly lost control while overtaking, causing the bus to plunge off the road.
Passengers tossed around as vehicle slides down embankment
The bus slid down an embankment, smashing windows and ripping out seats.
Passengers were tossed around—22 of them women—before the vehicle finally stopped.
Investigation launched into driver negligence
Locals, police, and fire services rushed in to help.
The two most seriously injured were sent to MKCG Medical College for urgent care; others are being treated at a nearby hospital.
Authorities are now investigating possible driver negligence.