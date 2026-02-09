2025 in review: Mumbai Police deported over 1,000 Bangladeshis
Mumbai Police set a new record as of November 17, 2025 by deporting 1,001 undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants—way up from just 156 in 2024.
This big push happened under Operation Sindoor, which started after the Pahalgam attack.
Officers used tech tools and ID checks across city hotspots, registering 401 related offenses between Jan 1 and Nov 17, 2025.
Characteristics of undocumented migrants
A study of undocumented migrants in Mumbai found about 70% had voter cards, 67% were men, over 96% identified as Muslim, and 41.6% could not read or write; the characteristics of those deported were not specified.
These communities have been putting extra pressure on Mumbai's housing and health systems—an issue that's getting more attention with local elections coming up.
The crackdown is part of a wider national effort, but it's also sparked debates about fairness and human rights along the way.