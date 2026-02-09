2025 in review: Mumbai Police deported over 1,000 Bangladeshis

Characteristics of undocumented migrants

A study of undocumented migrants in Mumbai found about 70% had voter cards, 67% were men, over 96% identified as Muslim, and 41.6% could not read or write; the characteristics of those deported were not specified.

These communities have been putting extra pressure on Mumbai's housing and health systems—an issue that's getting more attention with local elections coming up.

The crackdown is part of a wider national effort, but it's also sparked debates about fairness and human rights along the way.