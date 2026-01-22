24-hour water cut coming to Bhandup, Mulund, and Thane—here's what you need to know
Heads up: BMC is cutting water supply for 24 hours in Mumbai's Bhandup and Mulund areas, plus parts of Thane city.
The shutdown runs from 10am on January 27 to 10am on January 28, 2026, while they hook up a new pipeline and do some repair work at Khindipada.
Who's affected—and what should you do?
If you live in places like Amar Nagar, Garkhal, Jai Shastri Nagar or Kisan Nagar (east/west) and Bhatwadi in Thane, expect taps to run dry during this window.
BMC asks residents to use water judiciously.
They also recommend boiling your drinking water for a few days after the supply returns—just to be safe.