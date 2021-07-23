Home / News / India News / 36 dead in landslides in Maharashtra, evacuation underway
Dozens of people have died in landslides in Maharashtra after incessant rains in several districts.

Thirty-six people have reportedly died in landslide incidents in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, which has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the past few days. Officials say over 30 people are suspected to be trapped in the landslides. Thousands are stranded in Raigad and other areas of the state while rescue operations are currently underway. More than 1,000 people have been rescued so far.

Deaths occurred in 3 separate landslide incidents

The casualties occurred in three separate landslide incidents, that took place on Thursday. Thirty-two bodies were found in Talai village and four others in Sakhar Sutar Wadi. Nearly 35 houses were buried under the debris. "32 bodies have been recovered from the debris and the rescue operation is still on," said Nidhi Chowdhury, Raigad District Collector.

Water levels reached 12 feet in Chiplun town

In parts of Chiplun town in Ratnagiri district, water levels rose to as high as 12 feet following 24 hours of continuous rainfall. Roads and homes were left submerged, power supply was snapped, while mobile phone connectivity was affected, reports say.

Several rescue teams deployed in affected regions

To carry out rescue operations, two teams of the Indian Navy, 12 local relief teams, two from the Coast Guard, and three from the National Disaster Response Team, have been deployed in affected areas. Helicopters are being used to evacuate people from flood-hit areas. Meanwhile, authorities have urged people to go to rooftops or heights so that rescue teams can spot and evacuate them.

CM Thackeray monitors situation, speaks to officials

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is closely monitoring the situation across the state. He had held an emergency meeting with officials on Thursday and spoke to several local authorities today as well. The CM has also asked officials to make sure that treatment of COVID-19 and other patients remains unaffected. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to Thackeray, assuring all possible support.

Maharashtra's heaviest rainfall in 40 years

Maharashtra is receiving its heaviest rain for July in 40 years, reports say. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for several districts across the state, indicating that heavy rainfall will continue over the next few days. Moderate to heavy rain is also likely in Mumbai. Moderate rain will also be seen in Pune until July 27, according to the weather department.

