4 girls died by suicide after being scolded by parents
India
Four girls, aged 10 to 14, allegedly died by suicide in Saidpur village, Bihar, on January 29 after their families scolded them for being spotted with boys.
The girls reportedly consumed poison together in a field.
A fifth girl survived and later told police what happened after getting medical help.
Families cremated girls without informing authorities
The families cremated the girls the same day without informing authorities or doing postmortems, and have since left the village.
Police registered a case on February 9 but say villagers aren't cooperating and homes are locked.
Investigators are still trying to find out who helped with the cremation and what poison was used, relying heavily on the survivor's statement to piece things together.