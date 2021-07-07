Home / News / India News / 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Assam; tremors felt in WB, Meghalaya, Bangladesh
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Assam; tremors felt in WB, Meghalaya, Bangladesh

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 12:46 pm
Epicenter of the earthquake was at Goalpara in Lower Assam at a depth of 14km

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Assam on Wednesday morning with tremors being felt in neighboring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal, besides Bangladesh. A National Center for Seismology report said that the quake was recorded at 8:45 am, having an epicenter at Goalpara in Lower Assam at a depth of 14km. Here are more details.

Information

People ran out of their homes in panic

Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) Deputy Director, Sanjay O'neil Shaw, said the place of occurrence was 71km north of Tura in Meghalaya, and tremors were felt there too. People in the districts of Lower Assam, including Guwahati, and Meghalaya ran out of their homes in panic.

No injury or damage to property reported so far

The tremors were also felt in northern districts of West Bengal, including Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. Parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Gaibandha, Bogura, and Rajshahi, also felt the jolt, local media reported. There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property, according to officials. To recall, a magnitude 6.4 quake had also shaken the northeast region on April 28.

Here's what National Center of Seismology tweeted

North-East region falls under high seismic zone

Notably, the northeastern region of India falls under the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region. According to an NDTV report, last month, five incidents of tremors within a 24-hour period were reported in Assam, with the fifth one being a 4.2-magnitude earthquake on June 19. Similarly, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Sikkim on April 4 and tremors felt across the region.

