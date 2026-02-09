54 people reported missing in Delhi every day this month

1,777 missing person reports in January

Delhi Police managed to trace 235 of the missing by mid-January.

For all of January, the city logged 1,777 missing person reports—a bit lower than last year's numbers.

Historically, around 23,000-24,000 people go missing each year in Delhi but about 77% are found.

Still, officials say there isn't an unusual spike right now; Joint Commissioner Sanjay Tyagi called talk of a surge "unfounded."