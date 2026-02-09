54 people reported missing in Delhi every day this month
India
Between January 1 and 15 this year, Delhi saw 807 people reported missing—averaging about 54 cases every day.
Of the 807 missing, 509 were women and girls and 191 were minors.
Concerned by these numbers, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked Delhi's Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner for a detailed report within two weeks.
1,777 missing person reports in January
Delhi Police managed to trace 235 of the missing by mid-January.
For all of January, the city logged 1,777 missing person reports—a bit lower than last year's numbers.
Historically, around 23,000-24,000 people go missing each year in Delhi but about 77% are found.
Still, officials say there isn't an unusual spike right now; Joint Commissioner Sanjay Tyagi called talk of a surge "unfounded."