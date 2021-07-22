Home / News / India News / 56 Air India staffers, including 5 pilots, died of COVID-19
India

56 Air India staffers, including 5 pilots, died of COVID-19

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 07:32 pm
56 Air India staffers, including 5 pilots, died of COVID-19
56 Air India staff members, including 5 pilots, died of COVID-19 until July, the government said.

A total of 56 staff members of the national carrier, Air India, including five pilots, died due to the coronavirus until July 14, the central government told the Parliament today. As many as 3,523 Air India Limited employees have been affected by the pandemic, VK Singh, the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, told the Lok Sabha in a written response on Thursday.

In this article
Statement

'Air India introduced various measures for employees'

"A number of representations have been received by Air India from employee associations for grant of due compensation and other benefits to the COVID-19 affected employees," Singh's statement read. "Air India has introduced various measures to safeguard the interests of the employees and their families affected due to the COVID-19," the response further read.

Measures

What measures were taken by Air India?

According to Singh's response, Air India took several measures such as: 1) Providing a 17-day paid quarantine leave to employees. 2) Issuing a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh in case of death of a permanent employee and Rs. 5 lakh to families of fixed-term contractual employees. 3) Free medical facilities such as hospitalization to those affected and free vaccination for employees and their families.

Details

Widows of AI pilots have demanded better compensation

The five Air India pilots who died were Harsh Tiwary, GPS Gill, Prasad Karmakar, Sandeep Rana, and Amitesh Prasad. All of them had been operating Vande Bharat flights - India's repatriation mission amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, a forum of widows of Air India pilots had written to the airline authorities, demanding a better compensation and employment for a member of their families.

Information

Other airlines also lost their pilots

Other airlines have also lost their employees and pilots to the pandemic. While Vistara lost two pilots, IndiGo saw the most number of fatalities at seven during the second wave of the pandemic. Families of many had blamed a delayed vaccination drive for the deaths.

Situation

India's coronavirus situation

India had faced the world's worst coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, reporting lakhs of cases daily. The situation has since improved as the country has been seeing around 40,000 daily cases for the past few weeks. India's death toll has crossed four lakh. It has fully vaccinated just above 6% of its population since beginning its inoculation program this January.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: India refutes reports of 'vastly undercounted' deaths

Latest News

Charting Akshay Kumar's journey from Rs. 5K to Rs. 135cr

Entertainment

OnePlus Nord 2 5G launched in India at Rs. 28,000

Technology

Lava Z2s, with a 5,000mAh battery, launched at Rs. 7,100

Technology

Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I: Records broken

Sports

2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 debuts at Rs. 72,250

Auto

Latest India News

Delta variant still a dominant lineage across India: INSACOG

India

Centre slams Twitter in Parliament over non-compliance of IT rules

India

Pegasus: Amnesty says never claimed leaked numbers were actually hacked

India

I-T raids on Dainik Bhaskar group; 'attempt to stifle democracy'

India

Rahul Gandhi, other MPs protest at Parliament against farm laws

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

420 doctors died of COVID-19 during the second wave: IMA

India

126 doctors died of COVID-19 this year, says the IMA

India

Vaccinate us on priority or we strike: Air India pilots

India

Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 81.8 lakh with 46k+ new cases

India

Air India News

Three airlines reportedly lost 17 pilots to COVID-19 in May

India

Bat forces flight to take U-turn half hour after takeoff

India

Air India data breach: What exactly happened?

Technology

Data of 4.5 million Air India passengers leaked

India

Air India cancels COVID-19 vaccination camp for two days

India
Trending Topics