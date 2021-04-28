Home / News / India News / 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, tremors in northeast, Bengal
6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, tremors in northeast, Bengal

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 10:53 am
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Assam early this morning, the National Center for Seismology confirmed.

Strong tremors were also felt in several parts of northeast India and north Bengal.

No injuries or casualties have been reported as yet, however, numerous pictures of broken walls and windows have emerged from the state.

Here are more details on this.

The quake occurred at 7:51 am, three aftershocks reported

The epicenter of the earthquake was near Dhekiajuli town, situated nearly 140 kilometers from the state's largest city Guwahati.

The quake occurred at 7:51 am at a depth of 17 kilometers below the surface, according to a report by NDTV.

At least three aftershocks of magnitudes ranging between 4.1 and 4.4 followed the earthquake, reported The Times of India.

Response

PM Modi assures 'all possible help' to the state

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that he is seeking updates from all districts of the state. "Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all possible help from the central government. "I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam," the PM tweeted.

Home Minister Shah speaks with Assam CM to assess situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he spoke with CM Sonowal to assess the situation. "Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake," he tweeted.

"The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," he further wrote.

Weeks ago, 5.4 magnitude earthquake had struck near Gangtok

Earlier this week, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 had hit Tinsukia in Assam. A day before that, a quake of magnitude 5.4 had struck near the Sikkim-Nepal border. Tremors were felt in parts of Bihar, Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh at that time.

