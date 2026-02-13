6L voters to be removed from WB rolls
India
West Bengal's voter rolls are getting a major update, with about six lakh names expected to be deleted as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) wraps up on February 14, 2026.
These removals come after notices were sent to over 1.36 crore voters—many didn't respond or had discrepancies in their details.
Why the cleanup is important
This cleanup is meant to make the upcoming assembly polls fairer by removing duplicate, outdated, or invalid entries—like people who've moved away or passed on.
Some areas like Chowringhee and Kolkata Port are seeing especially high numbers of deletions.
The Election Commission says only valid voters should stay on the list, so your vote really counts if you're eligible and up-to-date!