7-year-old girl raped, murdered by neighbor in Odisha India Mar 13, 2026

A heartbreaking case from Odisha's Sundergarh district: a seven-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death by her 24-year-old neighbor, Michael Kindo.

She disappeared on March 9 while playing near her uncle's house, where she lived since her father worked out of state.

Her body was later found hidden under a stone in a forest quarry about four kilometers away.