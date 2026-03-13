7-year-old girl raped, murdered by neighbor in Odisha
India
A heartbreaking case from Odisha's Sundergarh district: a seven-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death by her 24-year-old neighbor, Michael Kindo.
She disappeared on March 9 while playing near her uncle's house, where she lived since her father worked out of state.
Her body was later found hidden under a stone in a forest quarry about four kilometers away.
Kindo confessed to crime
Police suspected Kindo after noticing his odd behavior: he tried to run when sniffer dogs were brought in.
He later confessed, which led officers to the victim's body.
The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Kindo has been arrested and appeared in court as police continue building their case.