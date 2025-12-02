Next Article
7-year-old seriously hurt in Hyderabad street dog attack
India
A seven-year-old boy was badly injured after a pack of 10 street dogs attacked him in Hyderabad's Shivaganga Colony on Tuesday.
He suffered serious wounds, including to his ear, and was rushed to the hospital by neighbors.
The incident has left locals shaken and calling for action from city officials to address the rise in stray dog attacks on children.
Community worried as attacks keep happening
People living in the area say these dog attacks are becoming all too common, especially for children.
Earlier this year, a four-year-old boy in Rajendranagar was also attacked but saved by his mom's quick thinking.
With these incidents happening again and again, residents want stronger steps taken to keep their neighborhoods safe.