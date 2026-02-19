'98% accuracy needed': SC on transcripts used to detain Wangchuk India Feb 19, 2026

The Supreme Court has called out problems with the transcripts used to detain Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act.

Basically, the court noticed that things Wangchuk supposedly said don't actually show up in his real speeches.

His lawyer, Kapil Sibal, pointed out that the translations/transcripts were inaccurate and that statements attributed to Wangchuk did not appear in his speeches.

The bench noted that a three-minute speech was somehow stretched into 7-8 minutes in the transcript—raising some serious eyebrows.