'98% accuracy needed': SC on transcripts used to detain Wangchuk
The Supreme Court has called out problems with the transcripts used to detain Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act.
Basically, the court noticed that things Wangchuk supposedly said don't actually show up in his real speeches.
His lawyer, Kapil Sibal, pointed out that the translations/transcripts were inaccurate and that statements attributed to Wangchuk did not appear in his speeches.
The bench noted that a three-minute speech was somehow stretched into 7-8 minutes in the transcript—raising some serious eyebrows.
Court wants original videos, transcripts
This isn't just about one case. The court now wants original videos and transcripts, stressing that in our AI-driven world, transcript accuracy should be at least 98%.
Wangchuk's wife also said key safeguards were ignored and his peaceful message wasn't even considered.
The outcome could change how evidence is handled—and how fair detentions are—in national security cases across India.