India

EPF-Aadhaar card linking now mandatory. How to do it?

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 05:37 pm
EPF-Aadhaar card linking now mandatory. How to do it?
The deadline to link Aadhaar and PF account is nearing. How can you do it online?

Employees Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers must link their Aadhaar card with their Provident Fund (PF) accounts by September 1, 2021, according to the retirement fund manager EPFO. If you fail to do so, you would not receive PF contributions and allied benefits. The earlier deadline to complete the linking was June 1, 2021, but was later extended to September 1.

In this article
Quote

This is what the EPFO said

"After 1st September 2021, the employers will not be able to remit monthly PF and allied dues in respect of their employees whose Aadhaar numbers are not seeded with UAN (Universal Account Number)," the EPFO said in a statement. "And they (employer) will be liable for any legal/statutory/membership/service delivery aspects affecting such employees of theirs (sic)," it added.

Details

Notification issued by Labour Ministry in May

The fresh rule has been amended in Section 142 of the Social Security Code, which was passed by the Parliament last year. A notification in this regard was issued by the Labour Ministry on May 3. "It is now the responsibility of the employer to ensure that their employees link their Provident Fund account to their Aadhaar number," said Amrita Tonk of L&L Partners.

How to link Aadhaar with PF account online?

Here is how you can link your Aadhaar card with the PF account online. 1) Visit the EPFO website. 2) Under the Online Services tab, click on e-KYC Portal. 3) Enter your Aadhaar number and wait for a one-time password (OTP) to be generated. 4) Re-enter your Aadhaar number and verify the OTP. 5) Your Aadhaar number will be linked with your PF account.

Trending Topics