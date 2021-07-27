Aadhaar: No fingerprint, eye scan for children under 5 years

Fingerprints and eye scan are not required to apply for an Aadhaar card for children aged below 5 years.

Fingerprints and eye scan are not required to apply for an Aadhaar card for children aged below five years, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said. Such children can be issued a blue-colored Baal Aadhaar card. However, once they attain the age of five years, an update of their biometrics is mandatory, the UIDAI stated. Here's more on this.

UIDAI informed about the update via Twitter

"In #Aadhaar, fingerprints and iris scans are not captured while enrolling the children below 5 years of age, only a photograph is taken. Once the child attains the age of 5, biometrics need to be updated mandatorily (sic)," the UIDAI tweeted on Monday.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet by UIDAI

Details

Birth certificate can be used for enrollment of children

If a child is below five years and an Indian resident, then their birth certificate or a discharge slip from the hospital along with the Aadhaar of a parent or guardian can be used for enrollment. In case the child is a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), a valid Indian passport of the minor is mandatory as a Proof of Identity (PoI).

Details

Parents must give consent by signing the enrollment form

According to UIDAI, if the child is aged under five, one of the parents or guardians has to authenticate on their behalf and give consent by signing the enrollment form. Parents need to give consent of enrollment for children aged between 5-18 as well. Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique random number issued to all Indian residents as an identity proof.

Application

How to apply for Aadhaar card for children?

Visit the UIDAI website and go to Aadhaar Card registration link. Enter the required identity and demographic details such as name and residential address. Click on "Appointment" tab and schedule an appointment. Visit the enrollment center and furnish the required documents. You will receive an acknowledgement number to track the progress of your application. You should receive the Baal Aadhaar card within 90 days.