Actor Sunny Dayal accused of murdering wife, goes into hiding India Jan 31, 2026

Sunny Dayal, 33, is accused of strangling his wife Sheelu Devi (also reported as Shilu) during a fight at their rented house in Gurugram in the early hours of Wednesday.

They had lived in Khandsa, Sector 37, for the last four years and had two kids—who are now with Sheelu Devi's family.

After the incident, Dayal reportedly called Sheelu Devi's brother and said he had fought with and beaten her and asked the family to come and take her away.