Actor Sunny Dayal accused of murdering wife, goes into hiding
Sunny Dayal, 33, is accused of strangling his wife Sheelu Devi (also reported as Shilu) during a fight at their rented house in Gurugram in the early hours of Wednesday.
They had lived in Khandsa, Sector 37, for the last four years and had two kids—who are now with Sheelu Devi's family.
After the incident, Dayal reportedly called Sheelu Devi's brother and said he had fought with and beaten her and asked the family to come and take her away.
Dayal has been untraceable since the incident
Police have filed a murder case and launched a search for Dayal, who has gone missing since the crime. Officers say they're tracking his phone and checking possible hideouts.
Shilu's body was sent for postmortem and later handed over to her family.
The couple reportedly argued often; Sunny reportedly had suspicions that the deceased was having an affair.