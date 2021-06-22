Home / News / India News / Noida shooting range to be named after Shooter Dadi: Adityanath
Noida shooting range to be named after Shooter Dadi: Adityanath

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 05:54 pm
Chandro Tomar died on April 30 due to COVID-19

As a mark of respect to woman power, the shooting range at the Noida stadium will be named after "Shooter Dadi" Chandro Tomar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday. Jewar's BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh wrote to Adityanath on Monday with a request that the shooting range in Noida's Sector 21 be named after Tomar, who died of COVID-19 on April 30.

Information

Tomar had won many national competitions

Hailing from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, Tomar was above 60 years of age when she picked up the gun for the first time, but went on to win many national competitions for veterans, her feats inspiring the award-winning Bollywood movie, Saand ki Aankh.

Decision is in line with the Mission Shakti program: CM

Adityanath announced on Twitter that the recently-built shooting range would now be named after Tomar, an eminent shooter who symbolized "vitality, will power and women's empowerment." "Naming the shooting range after Chandro Tomar is a tribute to women power, in line with the Mission Shakti program of the Uttar Pradesh government," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Here is Adityanath's tweet

Tomar broke barriers of orthodoxy: Dhirendra Singh

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Singh had highlighted how Tomar, who hailed from Baghpat's Johri village, broke the barriers of orthodoxy to make the state and the country proud. "In a region, where women stay in the confines of household responsibilities, she stepped out because of her strong willpower," the BJP MLA wrote.

Tomar is considered the oldest shooter in the world

"She earned a place for herself in the world that makes ordinary women in villages proud of her," he wrote. "A befitting tribute to Tomar would pave way for lakhs of women and girls, who have been inspired by Shooter Dadi, to achieve their goals," he added. Tomar is considered the oldest shooter in the world. Her sister-in-law, Prakashi Tomar, is also a shooter.

