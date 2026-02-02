After 3 months in Bangladesh jail, fishermen return home
After about three months in a Bangladeshi jail, nine fishermen from Andhra Pradesh (from Visakhapatnam and neighboring Vizianagaram district) are back home.
Their boat accidentally drifted into Bangladeshi waters last October due to engine trouble, leading to their arrest.
A local court eventually cleared them of charges, and they were allowed to return—ending a stressful chapter for them and their families.
They were jailed for trespassing
The group set out fishing on October 13, 2025, but things went sideways when their engine failed about a week later.
They landed in Bangladesh by accident and were detained and jailed.
It took until late January for the courts and officials from both countries to work things out.
The Bangladesh Coast Guard handed them over at the maritime border, where Indian authorities welcomed them back.
Fishermen reunited with families
Once home at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, the fishermen reunited with relieved families—some even received fresh clothes from local officials.
Union President Vasupalli Janakiram thanked India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for helping bring the men home safely.