After hailstorms, North India to see rise in temperatures again
India
After a quick round of rain and hailstorms across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR on February 17-18, North India's skies are clearing up.
The recent showers brought a brief cool-down (think 22-25°C highs), but starting Thursday, temperatures are set to climb again as the Western Disturbance moves out.
February's heat wave
February 2026 is already breaking heat records—Delhi hit 31.6°C on February 16, the earliest in five years to cross 30°C.
With clear skies and weak winds ahead, the IMD says temps will stay 2-4°C above normal for the rest of the month.
This unusual warmth isn't just about feeling hot; it can affect crops, water supplies, and even your health—so it's worth keeping an eye on.