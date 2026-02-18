After hailstorms, North India to see rise in temperatures again

February's heat wave

February 2026 is already breaking heat records—Delhi hit 31.6°C on February 16, the earliest in five years to cross 30°C.

With clear skies and weak winds ahead, the IMD says temps will stay 2-4°C above normal for the rest of the month.

This unusual warmth isn't just about feeling hot; it can affect crops, water supplies, and even your health—so it's worth keeping an eye on.