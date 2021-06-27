Crude bomb found in Jammu after drone attack at airport

The same day that twin explosions shook the Jammu Air Force Station, a crude bomb was found in the city, authorities said Sunday. An IED was reportedly seized from a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative. It had been planted at some crowded place. The two blasts at the airport have heightened security concerns as drones were used for the first time in an attack in India.

Details

4kg IED recovered from Narwal area: J&K Police Chief

Jammu & Kashmir Police Chief Dilbagh Singh told NDTV on Sunday that the Jammu Police found a crude bomb from an LeT operative. Singh told the publication that 4kg of IED was recovered from the Narwal area of Jammu. Nadeem Ul Haq (22), a resident of Banihal, was arrested. Singh clarified this arrest is not linked to the Jammu airport blast.

Blast

1 explosion damaged roof; other took place on ground

Around 1:40 am on Sunday, two blasts took place at the Jammu air base. The blasts could be heard within a 2 km radius. One blast ripped a hole in the roof of the building's roof, while another explosion occurred in an open area. Two people were injured in the blasts that the news agency ANI identified as personnel of the IAF.

Investigation

FIR registered under UAPA; NIA takes over probe

An FIR has reportedly been registered under the stringent anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows detention for up to six months without any evidence. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe. The IAF, the National Bomb Data Centre, and the J&K Police are also probing the attack. "Investigations are in progress along with civil agencies," the IAF tweeted.

Aftermath

Security concerns heightened after twin blasts

Speaking to NDTV, officials said that the blasts at the IAF station have caused concern in security circles. The attack could be the first where drones were used, they said. Further, senior security officials said drones would present a major challenge for security forces in the area. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed is suspected to be involved, an official told CNN-News18.

Background

Defence Minister, Army Chief embarked on 3-day Ladakh visit today

The blasts took place as Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on a three-day visit to neighboring Ladakh along with Army Chief General MM Naravane. The Defence Minister was scheduled to inaugurate infrastructural projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and interact with troops deployed in the region in view of a long-drawn border standoff with China.