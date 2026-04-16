Ahmedabad-Bhind sleeper bus overturns near Kota, 3 dead 20 injured
India
A private sleeper bus heading from Ahmedabad to Bhind overturned near Kota late Wednesday night, around midnight.
Three people lost their lives and 20 were injured when an injured passenger alleged that a stone hit his side mirror, after which the driver lost control.
The crash was severe, with several passengers thrown from the bus.
Ejected passengers run over by truck
Some passengers were tragically run over by a passing truck after being ejected.
Rescue teams worked for over two hours to free everyone, and the injured are now being treated at New Medical College Hospital in Kota.
Most of those on board were from Madhya Pradesh, and local officials are helping them recover while families of the victims have been notified.