AI helps cops identify woman found on February 7, 2026 India

Police in Agra used AI to reconstruct the face of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a blanket on the Yamuna Expressway on February 7, 2026.

The victim, Sonali (25) from Mahoba district, had severe neck and facial injuries, and there were no clues except for "RS" and "Sunny" written on her hand.

Traditional methods didn't help, so police turned to digital facial reconstruction—opening her eyes and enhancing features—which finally led to her identification.

