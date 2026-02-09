AI helps cops identify woman found on February 7, 2026
Police in Agra used AI to reconstruct the face of a woman whose body was found wrapped in a blanket on the Yamuna Expressway on February 7, 2026.
The victim, Sonali (25) from Mahoba district, had severe neck and facial injuries, and there were no clues except for "RS" and "Sunny" written on her hand.
Traditional methods didn't help, so police turned to digital facial reconstruction—opening her eyes and enhancing features—which finally led to her identification.
No earlier date of death has been provided; the body was found on February 7, 2026.
Murder case registered against partner
Once Sonali was identified, police quickly located her live-in partner Sunny.
During questioning, he admitted Sonali had left her home to live with him; investigators said he had decided he wanted to "get rid of her," and police allege he wrapped her body in a blanket and left it by the expressway.
Police have now registered a murder case against him based on a complaint by the family.