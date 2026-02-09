'AI should be used for guidance, not learning substitute': Modi

Modi encouraged students to solve old question papers, get enough sleep, and use diaries to manage time better. He also reminded everyone to balance studies with hobbies—think art or sports—and pitched in some practical tips for a better India: switch off engines at red lights, avoid wasting food, and identify five actions they could take, including gradually replacing foreign-made items with Indian alternatives.

On leadership and technology

He shared that real leaders need courage, initiative, and clear communication skills.

On technology, Modi said it's a great teacher, but warned not to let AI or phones take over your life—"AI should be used for guidance and value addition, not as a substitute for learning."

The event was streamed live on multiple platforms so students everywhere could tune in.