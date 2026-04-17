Air conditioner explosion in Shalimar Bagh traps 5, all rescued
India
An air conditioner exploded in a Shalimar Bagh apartment building on Thursday morning, causing a fire and trapping five people, including a toddler, in heavy smoke.
Thanks to quick action from both residents and firefighters, everyone was rescued safely and no one was hurt.
Neighbors and firefighters aided rescue
Neighbors grabbed ladders to help those stuck on lower floors, while firefighters with breathing gear navigated the smoky staircases.
Among those rescued were two women and a one-year-old boy from the second floor, plus a 76-year-old woman and her helper from the third floor.
Teamwork really made all the difference.