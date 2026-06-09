Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair receives Kirti Chakra for Gaganyaan
India
Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, who is leading India's first human space mission (Gaganyaan), just received the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, from President Droupadi Murmu on June 8.
He was recognized for his outstanding work in getting Indian astronauts ready to head into space.
Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair 2,500+ flight hours
Nair is not just a commander: he is also an experienced test pilot with over 2,500 flying hours on advanced jets like the Su-30MKI.
His leadership is helping put India among the select group of countries sending humans to space, making this a huge moment for both science and national pride.