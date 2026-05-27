Air India 777 bound for San Francisco returns to Delhi
India
An Air India flight headed to San Francisco had to turn around on Wednesday morning because of a technical snag.
The Boeing 777, with about 230 people on board, started diverting back after being airborne for over three hours while in China's airspace, before safely landing back in Delhi, after more than eight hours in the air.
Air India inspects plane offers assistance
Air India is inspecting the plane and says it's sorry for the hassle.
Passengers are getting help on the ground with food, hotel stays, and new flight options based on what works best for them.
The airline says safety comes first, and it is working to get everyone moving again soon.