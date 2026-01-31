Air India Express grounds Boeing 737-NG after DGCA audit
Air India Express grounded one of its Boeing 737-NG aircraft after the DGCA audit (reported January 31, 2026) flagged a possible tire issue.
The airline acted quickly, pulling the plane from service and planning fixes—showing they're not taking any chances when it comes to safety.
Air India Express will inspect and replace axles
After talking to Boeing, Air India Express decided to inspect and replace the axles as well, just to be safe.
They say the aircraft will be back in action soon once everything checks out.
Air India Express orders 30 new Boeing jets
Former DGCA inspector Prashant Dhalla pointed out that following proper maintenance rules is key for everyone's safety—and skipping steps could put people at risk.
Meanwhile, Air India Express just ordered 30 new Boeing jets at an airshow in Hyderabad, signaling big plans for growth as more people take to the skies.