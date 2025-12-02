Next Article
Air India flew A320 without valid safety certificate—Here's what happened
Air India ran eight flights with an Airbus A320 after its safety certificate expired, only realizing the mistake during a routine check.
The plane was grounded after the lapse was discovered, and staff who cleared it to fly were suspended.
Air India reported the incident to aviation authorities.
Why does this matter?
The DGCA is now investigating, calling it a top-level safety violation that could risk passenger lives and bring serious penalties.
This isn't Air India's first slip-up—the airline says it's working with regulators to fix these ongoing issues.