Air India to operate 80 flights to West Asia tomorrow
India
Despite ongoing tensions in the region, Air India and Air India Express are set to operate 80 flights to and from West Asia on March 14.
Scheduled flights to Jeddah and Muscat will keep running, with routes connecting cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, and Kochi.
Additional information
The airlines are rolling out 62 extra (nonscheduled) flights to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia; these are being operated after obtaining required regulatory approvals and remain subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions.
Flights to North America, Europe, and Australia are not affected.
If your flight gets suspended due to the situation, you can rebook for free or get a full refund: no extra stress or hidden charges.