Ajit Pawar's death not politically motivated, says Ramdas Athawale
India
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has ruled out any foul play in the tragic plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others January 28, 2026.
A Learjet went down near Baramati airport and Athawale echoed Sharad Pawar's view that it was simply an accident.
Athawale demands detailed investigation into crash
Even though he doesn't suspect foul play, Athawale demanded a detailed investigation and action against the responsible officials—saying transparency is key.
On another note, Sharad Pawar is recovering well, and Athawale said his health is stable and that he will soon be hale and hearty.
Athawale also weighed in on ex-Army chief Gen Naravane's memoir about a Chinese incursion, suggesting it might be politically motivated against PM Modi.