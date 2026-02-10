Ajit Pawar's death not politically motivated, says Ramdas Athawale

Athawale demands detailed investigation into crash

Even though he doesn't suspect foul play, Athawale demanded a detailed investigation and action against the responsible officials—saying transparency is key.

On another note, Sharad Pawar is recovering well, and Athawale said his health is stable and that he will soon be hale and hearty.

Athawale also weighed in on ex-Army chief Gen Naravane's memoir about a Chinese incursion, suggesting it might be politically motivated against PM Modi.