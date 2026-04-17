Akshaya Tritiya April 19 2026 sees new projects and gold
India
Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 19, 2026, with the main rituals starting at 10:49am.
It's one of those days in the Hindu calendar when people love to kick off new projects or make big purchases, especially gold, hoping for a little extra luck and prosperity.
Best prayer and gold timings
The best time for prayers is from 10:49am to 12:20pm (slightly longer in cities like Mumbai).
If you're thinking of buying gold, a classic Akshaya Tritiya move, the ideal window is between 10:49am on April 19 and 5:51am on April 20.
The day is all about fresh starts, good vibes, and wishing for lasting success.