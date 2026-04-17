Akshaya Tritiya gold buying in India no limit documentation required

Tax searches allow gold married500g/unmarried250g/men100g

During tax searches, married women can keep up to 500gm of gold, unmarried women up to 250gm, and men up to 100gm during search proceedings for gold jewelry and ornaments (no questions asked or documents needed).

If you have more than that, just keep proof like receipts or gift or inheritance papers handy.

Also, if your annual income is over ₹1 crore, remember to declare your gold holdings in your tax return.