Alauddin case: NIA probing organized conspiracy, examining social media links

NIA is also looking into the circumstances of Sheikh's death

The NIA is digging into possible organized conspiracy and how fake news may have fueled the unrest.

Their team has visited key spots—like railway gates and local offices—and collected digital evidence from police cyber units about social media posts that may have incited crowds.

They're also investigating the circumstances of Sheikh's death, which Jharkhand police have said prima facie appears to be a suicide, and examining social media and other digital links that may have stoked the unrest.

So far, 38 people have been arrested and even the local police chief has been transferred as things unfold.