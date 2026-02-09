Aligarh man loses ₹1.10 crore to WhatsApp investment scam India Feb 09, 2026

Dinesh Sharma, a retired banker from Aligarh, lost his entire retirement savings—₹1.10 crore—to a WhatsApp investment scam.

Scammers added him to a group, promised big returns, and even paid small profits at first to win his trust.

But after he invested more, he ended up giving a total of ₹1.10 crore to the fraudster.

When they suddenly demanded another ₹3 crore, Sharma realized something was wrong and reported it to the police.