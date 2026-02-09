Aligarh man loses ₹1.10 crore to WhatsApp investment scam
India
Dinesh Sharma, a retired banker from Aligarh, lost his entire retirement savings—₹1.10 crore—to a WhatsApp investment scam.
Scammers added him to a group, promised big returns, and even paid small profits at first to win his trust.
But after he invested more, he ended up giving a total of ₹1.10 crore to the fraudster.
When they suddenly demanded another ₹3 crore, Sharma realized something was wrong and reported it to the police.
Cyber frauds are on the rise
Sharma's experience isn't rare—cyber frauds are rising fast across India.
The source article does not provide nationwide loss figures for 2024.
Sharma's family filed a complaint, and a police briefing was arranged.