All-India strike on February 12: What to expect

Unions unite against labor codes, India-US trade deal

Unions are banding together against new labor codes and trade deals they feel hurt workers' rights and job security.

They want four new labor codes scrapped, as these limit the right to strike and make layoffs easier—impacting about 70% of factories.

The protest also targets recent bills on seeds, electricity, and employment guarantees, plus a big India-US trade deal that farmer groups and the SKM have called a "total surrender" of Indian agriculture.

Expect major disruptions in banking, transport, power supply, and industries nationwide—with some states like Odisha and Assam planning a total shutdown.

If you rely on public services or banking that day, you'll likely feel the impact.