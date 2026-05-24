Allahabad HC: Degree cannot block maintenance under Section 125

Husband's ₹6.16L ITR prompts maintenance review

The wife, an MBA who'd worked at Kotak Mahindra, said she was jobless and unable to support herself when she filed for maintenance.

The husband argued he was struggling financially too, but his income tax returns showed ₹6.16 lakh a year, and his statements about his business didn't add up.

Because of these gaps, the High Court told the family court to review the maintenance amount within six months and asked the husband to pay all pending dues in the meantime.