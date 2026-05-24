Allahabad HC: Degree cannot block maintenance under Section 125
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: having a degree or past work experience doesn't mean a wife can't ask for maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC.
This came up after a husband tried to challenge paying ₹15,000 a month to his wife, but the court said you need real proof of financial independence, not just qualifications, to deny support.
Husband's ₹6.16L ITR prompts maintenance review
The wife, an MBA who'd worked at Kotak Mahindra, said she was jobless and unable to support herself when she filed for maintenance.
The husband argued he was struggling financially too, but his income tax returns showed ₹6.16 lakh a year, and his statements about his business didn't add up.
Because of these gaps, the High Court told the family court to review the maintenance amount within six months and asked the husband to pay all pending dues in the meantime.