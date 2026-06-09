Allahabad HC denies gynecologist wife's interim maintenance plea citing self-sufficiency
India
The Allahabad High Court just turned down a gynecologist's request for interim maintenance, saying if you're financially capable, you shouldn't pass on money responsibilities to your spouse.
Both the husband and wife are doctors from Prayagraj. The Family Court had already ordered ₹60,000 per month for their children but said no to the wife's personal maintenance claim.
Allahabad HC: wife earned over 31L
The court pointed out that the wife earned over ₹31 lakh a year before losing her job and is qualified to support herself.
It agreed with the earlier decision: if someone is able to work but chooses not to, they can't expect financial help from their partner.
The husband has been paying child support regularly, and the court felt that was enough in this case.