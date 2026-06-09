Allahabad High Court orders ₹50,000 costs over false incest accusation
India
The Allahabad High Court imposed costs of ₹50,000 on a woman after she falsely accused her husband of having an affair with his own sister.
The court said she misused the legal system to attack the trust between siblings.
Even when given a chance to take back her claims, she doubled down instead.
Court dismisses woman's criminal transfer plea
Her plea to transfer a pending criminal case was also dismissed.
The judge said her actions made her ineligible for special treatment and pointed out that, since it is a state-led case, she did not need to attend every hearing anyway.
The court stressed that transfers should consider everyone's convenience, not just hers, and called out her repeated false accusations as malicious.