Baba Ramdev moves Supreme Court challenging FIRs against 'allopathy' remark

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 05:10 am

Baba Ramdev had earlier referred to allopathy as a "stupid science."

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging multiple cases against him for his comments on allopathy. Ramdev had earlier referred to allopathy as a "stupid science," drawing criticism from doctors, scientific experts, and the public. He has now sought protection from "coercive actions" in cases filed by the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Patna and Raipur wings.

Details

Ramdev's petition seeks to club and transfer FIRs

Ramdev filed a writ petition seeking to club the FIRs and transfer them to Delhi, LiveLaw reported. The FIRs list offenses under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Allegations

Ramdev propagated false information on COVID-19 treatment drugs: IMA

According to the IMA's complaint, over the past year, Ramdev has allegedly used his social media channels to propagate false information regarding medicines used by the medical fraternity, the government, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other frontline groups in the treatment of COVID-19. The complaint alluded to several videos of Ramdev circulating on social media where such misleading remarks were made.

Comments

'Lakhs of patients died because of allopathic medicines'

Last month, Ramdev courted controversy after a video of him calling allopathy a "stupid science" emerged online. He also said that Remdesivir, Faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) have failed to treat COVID-19 patients. "Lakhs of patients have died because of allopathic medicines rather than a shortage of oxygen," he had claimed in that video.

Controversy

IMA asked Ramdev to withdraw remarks; filed complaint

Ramdev's remarks sparked a massive uproar, with doctors claiming that his followers were refusing medical treatment. The IMA had then filed police complaints against him, saying that the complaints will be withdrawn when Ramdev takes back his controversial comments. Ramdev's aide and the MD of his Patanjali Ayurveda, Acharya Balkrishna, said the controversy was part of a conspiracy to convert more Indians to Christianity.

Information

After Centre's push, Ramdev withdrew remarks

Ramdev himself presented 25 questions to practitioners of modern medicine asking, among other things, why there was no permanent cure for hypertension and diabetes. After being nudged by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Ramdev tweeted saying that he was withdrawing his statement.