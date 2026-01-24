Amaravati to host 1st Republic Day since state split
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: this year's Republic Day parade is moving to Amaravati for the first time.
The state's pulling out all stops—think new parade grounds, venue preparations, and a fresh vibe for the celebrations.
What's new this year?
The celebrations will take place over about 22 acres near Rayapudi, with the CRDA asked to ensure the grounds are leveled, cleaned and made ready.
There'll be traffic arrangements, more toilets, and medical teams on standby—so it's not just about pomp but also comfort.
Who's in and what to expect
The dress rehearsal (held January 24) saw Army, police, NCC cadets, bands, and creative floats themed around issues like Zero Poverty and Water Security.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer will lead the event as chief guest; CM Chandrababu Naidu and other VIPs are joining too.
Guntur Collector A. Thameem Ansaria is making sure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.