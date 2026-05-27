Amit Shah orders demolition of illegal border buildings within 15km

Shah urges agencies to curb smuggling

Shah wants local authorities to work closely with the BSF, NCB, and CBDT to crack down on smuggling, infiltration, and fake accounts.

He also pushed for better checks on businesses and funding sources.

Plus, he highlighted the Vibrant Villages Program II to improve infrastructure in border areas and called for full use of the 1930 cybercrime helpline.

Progress will be reviewed in two months.