Amit Shah orders demolition of illegal border buildings within 15km
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has just ordered that all illegal buildings within 15km of India's international borders be torn down.
This move is part of a strict zero-tolerance policy and was announced after a big security meeting in Rajasthan with top state officials.
Shah urges agencies to curb smuggling
Shah wants local authorities to work closely with the BSF, NCB, and CBDT to crack down on smuggling, infiltration, and fake accounts.
He also pushed for better checks on businesses and funding sources.
Plus, he highlighted the Vibrant Villages Program II to improve infrastructure in border areas and called for full use of the 1930 cybercrime helpline.
Progress will be reviewed in two months.