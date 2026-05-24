Amit Shah to inspect India-Pakistan border to stop drone smuggling
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to Rajasthan on May 25-26, 2026, to check out the India-Pakistan border situation.
The big focus: stopping drones sneaking drugs and weapons into areas like Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar.
He'll be looking at anti-drone measures and ways to boost surveillance along the border.
Amit Shah to visit Sanchu, Bikaner
Shah will land at Nal Airport late on May 25 and stay overnight with the Border Security Force (BSF).
On May 26, he'll visit Sanchu Border Outpost to meet BSF personnel, open new women's barracks virtually, and join a plantation drive.
Later, he'll lead a high-level meeting in Bikaner with top BSF officials and local administrators to talk about better intelligence sharing and real-time monitoring before heading back to Delhi that evening.