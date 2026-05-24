Amit Shah to inspect India-Pakistan border to stop drone smuggling

Amit Shah to visit Sanchu, Bikaner

Shah will land at Nal Airport late on May 25 and stay overnight with the Border Security Force (BSF).

On May 26, he'll visit Sanchu Border Outpost to meet BSF personnel, open new women's barracks virtually, and join a plantation drive.

Later, he'll lead a high-level meeting in Bikaner with top BSF officials and local administrators to talk about better intelligence sharing and real-time monitoring before heading back to Delhi that evening.