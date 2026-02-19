Amit Shah to open language conference in Tripura on Feb 20

Conference to address Kokborok script debate

This conference isn't just about speeches—it'll tackle real issues like the debate over which script should be used for Kokborok, Tripura's second official language.

While CM Saha backs the traditional script, his ally Tipra Motha Party wants to switch to Roman.

The event highlights how language choices impact culture, identity, and even local politics—and exhibition stalls are expected to display innovations and activities related to official languages, with AI said to play a vital role in language development.