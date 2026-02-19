Amit Shah to open language conference in Tripura on Feb 20
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to open the Joint Regional Official Language Conference for Northern, North-Eastern and Eastern India on February 20 in Tripura;
sources give different venues, naming either the Badharghat International Fair Ground or the International Indoor Exhibition Centre in Hapania (outskirts of Agartala).
With over 3,000 attendees expected—including CM Manik Saha and several MPs—the event will spotlight new books, a special journal release, and awards for promoting official languages.
Conference to address Kokborok script debate
This conference isn't just about speeches—it'll tackle real issues like the debate over which script should be used for Kokborok, Tripura's second official language.
While CM Saha backs the traditional script, his ally Tipra Motha Party wants to switch to Roman.
The event highlights how language choices impact culture, identity, and even local politics—and exhibition stalls are expected to display innovations and activities related to official languages, with AI said to play a vital role in language development.